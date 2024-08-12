Euronext Paris August 2024's Top Stocks Estimated Below Fair Value

As the French market navigates a period of mixed signals and cautious optimism, the CAC 40 Index has managed to eke out modest gains amidst broader economic concerns. With eurozone retail sales struggling and German industry showing signs of resilience, investors are keenly searching for opportunities that may be undervalued in this fluctuating environment. Identifying stocks estimated below fair value can be particularly advantageous during such times, as they offer potential for growth once market conditions stabilize.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In France

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) SPIE (ENXTPA:SPIE) €33.50 €49.70 32.6% Tikehau Capital (ENXTPA:TKO) €22.30 €33.11 32.6% Vivendi (ENXTPA:VIV) €9.446 €17.95 47.4% MEMSCAP (ENXTPA:MEMS) €6.11 €9.54 36% Lectra (ENXTPA:LSS) €25.95 €51.86 50% Safran (ENXTPA:SAF) €192.55 €317.29 39.3% Guillemot (ENXTPA:GUI) €5.46 €9.01 39.4% EKINOPS (ENXTPA:EKI) €3.49 €5.55 37.1% Pullup Entertainment Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALPUL) €12.78 €19.63 34.9% OVH Groupe (ENXTPA:OVH) €5.405 €8.54 36.7%

Click here to see the full list of 16 stocks from our Undervalued Euronext Paris Stocks Based On Cash Flows screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Overview: Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS is a private equity firm that focuses on infrastructure investments, with a market cap of €2.28 billion.

Operations: Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS generates its revenue primarily through asset management, totaling €282.87 million.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 26.9%

Antin Infrastructure Partners SAS appears undervalued based on cash flows, trading at €12.74, significantly below its estimated fair value of €17.44. Despite recent shareholder dilution and a dividend not well covered by earnings or free cash flows, the company has become profitable this year and expects substantial annual profit growth (25.2%) over the next three years, outpacing the French market's 12.2% forecasted growth rate.

ENXTPA:ANTIN Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Safran SA, with a market cap of €80.94 billion, operates globally in the aerospace and defense sectors through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Safran's revenue segments include Aircraft Interiors (€2.73 billion), Aerospace Propulsion (€12.66 billion), and Aeronautical Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems (€9.91 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 39.3%

Safran SA appears undervalued based on cash flows, trading at €192.55, well below its estimated fair value of €317.29. Despite a significant drop in net income to €57 million for H1 2024 from €1.86 billion a year ago, the company forecasts robust revenue growth (9.9% annually) and substantial earnings growth (20.6% annually). The potential acquisition of Preligens SAS for €220 million could further enhance its AI capabilities and digital transformation efforts, boosting future profitability and efficiency.

ENXTPA:SAF Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Vivendi SE is an entertainment, media, and communication company with operations across France, Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa, holding a market cap of approximately €9.52 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Gameloft (€304 million), Havas Group (€2.92 billion), Prisma Media (€303 million), Canal+ Group (€6.20 billion), New Initiatives (€176 million), Vivendi Village (€151 million), and Segment Adjustment (€4.86 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 47.4%

Vivendi SE, trading at €9.45, is significantly undervalued based on a fair value estimate of €17.95. Despite a slight dip in net income to €159 million for H1 2024 from €174 million the previous year, the company forecasts strong earnings growth of 30.58% annually over the next three years and revenue growth at 9.3% per year, both outpacing the French market averages. Recent buybacks and potential spinoff plans for Canal+ could further unlock shareholder value.

ENXTPA:VIV Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Navigate through the entire inventory of 16 Undervalued Euronext Paris Stocks Based On Cash Flows here.

Ready To Venture Into Other Investment Styles?

