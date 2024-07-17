Euronext Amsterdam Showcases 3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 9.9%

As global markets respond to fluctuating inflation and interest rates, the Netherlands market remains a point of interest for investors looking for yield opportunities. Amid these conditions, dividend stocks listed on Euronext Amsterdam are attracting attention due to their potential to offer stable returns in a volatile environment.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks In The Netherlands

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Acomo (ENXTAM:ACOMO) 6.56% ★★★★★☆ ABN AMRO Bank (ENXTAM:ABN) 9.53% ★★★★☆☆ Van Lanschot Kempen (ENXTAM:VLK) 9.94% ★★★★☆☆ Signify (ENXTAM:LIGHT) 6.32% ★★★★☆☆ Randstad (ENXTAM:RAND) 5.11% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke KPN (ENXTAM:KPN) 4.09% ★★★★☆☆ Koninklijke Heijmans (ENXTAM:HEIJM) 3.72% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. operates in property development, construction, and infrastructure sectors primarily in the Netherlands and abroad, with a market capitalization of approximately €642.48 million.

Operations: Koninklijke Heijmans N.V. generates revenue through its Real Estate, Van Wanrooij, Infrastructure Works, and Construction & Technology segments, with respective earnings of €411.79 million, €124.76 million, €800.03 million, and €1.08 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Koninklijke Heijmans has demonstrated a capacity to increase its dividends over the last decade, though the growth has been marred by volatility, with significant annual drops exceeding 20%. Currently, its Price-To-Earnings ratio at 10.8x sits below the Dutch market average of 16.3x, indicating potential value. Dividends are supported by earnings and cash flows with payout ratios of 37.1% and 59% respectively. However, its dividend yield of 3.72% is lower than the top quartile in the Dutch market at 5.45%.

ENXTAM:HEIJM Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Randstad N.V. specializes in offering a range of work and human resources services, with a market capitalization of approximately €7.90 billion.

Operations: Randstad N.V. generates its revenue from a variety of work and HR services, but specific segment details are not provided in the text.

Dividend Yield: 5.1%

Randstad's recent earnings decline, with Q1 2024 sales dropping to €5.94 billion from €6.52 billion year-over-year and net income falling to €88 million from €154 million, reflects challenges despite a stable dividend history. The firm maintains a sustainable dividend, supported by a 73.4% earnings payout ratio and a 45.9% cash flow payout ratio, yet its yield of 5.11% trails the Dutch market's top quartile at 5.45%. Additionally, Randstad has repurchased shares worth €316.66 million since early 2023, signaling confidence in its valuation, which is currently deemed below fair value by 50.1%.

ENXTAM:RAND Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Van Lanschot Kempen NV is a financial services provider operating both in the Netherlands and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.70 billion.

Operations: Van Lanschot Kempen NV generates revenue primarily through its Investment Banking Clients and Wholesale & Institutional Clients segments, contributing €41 million and €83.10 million respectively.

Dividend Yield: 9.9%

Van Lanschot Kempen, with a dividend yield of 9.94%, stands above the Dutch market average of 5.45%. Its dividends are currently 70.9% covered by earnings, projected to rise to 84.6% in three years, indicating a sustainable payout despite a short history of less than ten years in dividend distribution. Recent share buybacks totaling €22.66 million affirm financial strength, yet the firm's price-to-earnings ratio at 13x remains below the sector average of 16.3x, suggesting good value relative to peers.

ENXTAM:VLK Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Summing It All Up

