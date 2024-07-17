Euronext Amsterdam Growth Leaders With High Insider Ownership July 2024

As the global markets experience fluctuations, with particular attention on small-cap indices outperforming their larger counterparts, investors are closely monitoring opportunities within specific sectors and regions. In this context, Euronext Amsterdam presents a unique landscape for growth companies with high insider ownership, which often signals strong confidence in the company's future from those who know it best.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 33.2% 114.0% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 31.1% 68.9% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.8% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 64.8% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.8% 23.9%

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V., along with its subsidiaries, operates fitness clubs and has a market capitalization of approximately €1.45 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its fitness clubs in the Benelux region (€479.04 million) and in France, Spain, and Germany (€568.21 million).

Insider Ownership: 12%

Basic-Fit, a growth-oriented company in the Netherlands with significant insider ownership, is poised for robust expansion. Forecasted to achieve a high Return on Equity of 26.7% in three years, its earnings are expected to surge by 64.81% annually. Although revenue growth at 14.9% per year is below some high-growth benchmarks, it outpaces the Dutch market's average of 9.9%. Recent trends show no substantial insider selling and modest buying activities, underscoring confidence from within despite not reaching large volumes.

ENXTAM:BFIT Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. operates in the Netherlands, North America, and other parts of Europe, focusing on designing, developing, manufacturing, and servicing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers with a market capitalization of approximately €334.60 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue by designing, developing, manufacturing, and servicing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers across the Netherlands, North America, and other parts of Europe.

Insider Ownership: 31.1%

Envipco Holding N.V., a Dutch growth company with significant insider ownership, recently turned profitable with its Q1 earnings reaching €0.147 million from a loss the previous year. The company's revenue and earnings are expected to grow by 33.3% and 68.9% annually, outperforming the market forecasts of 9.9% and 18%, respectively. Despite some shareholder dilution last year, insider activities have been positive with more buying than selling in recent months, indicating internal confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.62 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Packages and Mail in The Netherlands segments, amounting to €2.25 billion and €1.35 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 35.8%

PostNL, a Dutch company with fluctuating insider ownership, recently completed two significant sustainability-linked bond offerings totaling €597.342 million, showcasing its commitment to sustainable practices. Despite this proactive financial management, PostNL faces challenges with a volatile share price and high debt levels. The company reported a downturn in Q1 2024 with sales dropping and shifting to a net loss from profit the previous year. However, earnings are expected to grow by 23.9% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Dutch market forecast of 18%.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at Jul 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Contemplating Other Strategies?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:BFITENXTAM:ENVI and ENXTAM:PNL.

