Euronext Amsterdam Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And 27% Return On Equity

Amid a backdrop of global economic uncertainties and fluctuating markets, the Netherlands continues to demonstrate resilience with its robust market performance. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership in the Euronext Amsterdam not only signal strong confidence from those closest to the company but also offer potential for substantial returns on equity, as evidenced by an impressive 27% benchmark.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 15.1% 62.7% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 32.6% 122.5% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 39.1% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 66.1% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 31.1% 33.6%

Click here to see the full list of 5 stocks from our Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V. operates a chain of fitness clubs across Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.44 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from two segments: €479.04 million from the Benelux region and €568.21 million from France, Spain, and Germany.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Return On Equity Forecast: 25% (2026 estimate)

Basic-Fit, a fitness chain in the Netherlands, is navigating a growth trajectory with insider buying activity and promising profitability forecasts. Analysts predict a significant price rise of 56.8%, and earnings are expected to surge by 66.07% annually. Despite its revenue growth of 15% per year lagging behind some high-growth benchmarks, it outpaces the Dutch market's 9.2%. However, its share price has shown high volatility recently. Insiders have been net buyers over the past three months, underscoring their confidence in the company's prospects as it moves towards profitability within three years and aims for a strong return on equity of 25.1%.

Story continues

ENXTAM:BFIT Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers, primarily operating in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market capitalization of €334.60 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue by designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines for recycling used beverage containers across the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 26% (2026 estimate)

Envipco Holding N.V., a company based in the Netherlands, has recently transitioned to profitability with its latest full-year earnings showing significant improvement. The firm reported a substantial increase in sales and net income for the year ended December 31, 2023. Analysts forecast Envipco's earnings to grow by 62.7% annually over the next three years, outpacing both its previous performance and market averages. Despite high revenue growth expectations of 33% per year, shareholder dilution occurred last year due to equity offerings totaling NOK 300 million. Additionally, while trading at a considerable discount to estimated fair value, the company's share price remains highly volatile.

ENXTAM:ENVI Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, other parts of Europe, and globally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.62 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily generated from its Packages and Mail in The Netherlands segments, which contributed €2.25 billion and €1.35 billion respectively.

Insider Ownership: 31.1%

Return On Equity Forecast: 27% (2027 estimate)

PostNL, a Dutch growth company with high insider ownership, is currently trading below its estimated fair value by 3.1%. Despite a recent downturn in quarterly earnings, with a shift from net income to a net loss as reported in the first quarter of 2024, PostNL has shown resilience by becoming profitable over the last fiscal year. Analysts predict robust annual earnings growth of 33.6% over the next three years, outstripping the broader Dutch market's forecasted growth. However, its revenue growth projections are modest at 3% per year and lag behind market expectations. The company also carries a high level of debt which could pose challenges despite its strong forecasted return on equity at 27.5%.

ENXTAM:PNL Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Next Steps

Get an in-depth perspective on all 5 Fast Growing Euronext Amsterdam Companies With High Insider Ownership by using our screener here.

Hold shares in these firms? Setup your portfolio in Simply Wall St to seamlessly track your investments and receive personalized updates on your portfolio's performance.

Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.

Ready For A Different Approach?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.The analysis only considers stock directly held by insiders. It does not include indirectly owned stock through other vehicles such as corporate and/or trust entities. All forecast revenue and earnings growth rates quoted are in terms of annualised (per annum) growth rates over 1-3 years.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTAM:BFIT ENXTAM:ENVIENXTAM:PNL and

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com