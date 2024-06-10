Euronext Amsterdam Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership And Up To 105% Earnings Growth

Amid a backdrop of fluctuating global markets, the Netherlands continues to present opportunities for discerning investors. Particularly, growth companies with high insider ownership in Euronext Amsterdam are drawing attention due to their robust earnings growth and aligned interests between shareholders and management.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth BenevolentAI (ENXTAM:BAI) 27.8% 62.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 15.1% 67.8% Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31.4% 115.2% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.9% 105.8% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 66.1% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 30.8% 24.7%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling or leasing reverse vending machines (RVMs) for recycling used beverage containers, operating mainly in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market capitalization of approximately €337.49 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue through the design, development, manufacture, and sale or lease of reverse vending machines in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 15.1%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 67.8% p.a.

Envipco Holding N.V. has shown a robust turnaround with its first quarter earnings for 2024, reporting sales of €27.44 million and transitioning from a net loss to a profit of €0.147 million. This performance is underpinned by significant revenue growth expectations at 33.4% annually, outpacing the Dutch market's 9.5%. Despite recent share dilution, the company's projected earnings growth of 67.8% annually over the next three years suggests strong potential, although its share price remains highly volatile and currently trades well below estimated fair value.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc operates as a provider of software-as-a-service solutions tailored for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union, with a market capitalization of approximately €272.94 million.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily through its software and programming segment, which brought in €42.94 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.9%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 105.8% p.a.

MotorK plc, despite a slight revenue dip to €11.25 million in Q1 2024, is poised for substantial growth with expected annual revenue increases of 24%, outstripping the Dutch market's 9.5%. The company's earnings are also forecasted to surge by 105.85% annually. However, recent executive changes and shareholder dilution over the past year inject elements of uncertainty. Yet, MotorK is anticipated to reach profitability within three years, signaling potential upside if these challenges are navigated successfully.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: PostNL N.V. offers postal and logistics services across the Netherlands, other parts of Europe, and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately €0.65 billion.

Operations: The revenue segments for the company include €2.25 billion from packages and €1.35 billion from mail in the Netherlands.

Insider Ownership: 30.8%

Earnings Growth Forecast: 24.7% p.a.

PostNL, while trading at 50% below its estimated fair value, shows a mixed financial outlook. Its revenue growth at 3.4% per year is slow compared to the Dutch market average of 9.5%. However, its earnings are expected to grow by 24.7% annually, outpacing the market's 16.2%. Recent reports indicate a challenging Q1 with sales dropping to €763 million and a net loss of €20 million, reflecting volatility in performance despite high insider ownership and substantial future earnings potential forecasted at an elevated return on equity of 27.5% in three years.

ENXTAM:PNL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

Summing It All Up

