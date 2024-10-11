Euronext Amsterdam Growth Companies With Up To 35% Revenue Growth

As global markets face volatility due to escalating Middle East tensions and fluctuating oil prices, European indices, including the STOXX Europe 600, have seen declines amid cautious investor sentiment. In this environment, growth companies with high insider ownership on Euronext Amsterdam present intriguing opportunities for investors seeking resilience and potential revenue expansion of up to 35%.

Top 5 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In The Netherlands

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Ebusco Holding (ENXTAM:EBUS) 31% 107.8% Envipco Holding (ENXTAM:ENVI) 36.7% 84% MotorK (ENXTAM:MTRK) 35.7% 108.4% Basic-Fit (ENXTAM:BFIT) 12% 77.7% CVC Capital Partners (ENXTAM:CVC) 20.2% 33.5% PostNL (ENXTAM:PNL) 35.6% 36.4%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Basic-Fit N.V., along with its subsidiaries, operates fitness clubs and has a market capitalization of €1.62 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue from its fitness clubs primarily through two segments: Benelux, contributing €505.17 million, and France, Spain & Germany, accounting for €626.41 million.

Insider Ownership: 12%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 14.8% p.a.

Basic-Fit has shown strong growth potential with earnings expected to grow significantly, outpacing the Dutch market. Recent earnings revealed a turnaround from a net loss to a net income of €4.18 million, indicating improved financial health despite lower profit margins. However, investor activism by Buckley Capital Management highlights concerns over strategic direction and potential value unlocked through a sale. While insider trading activity is minimal, revenue growth projections remain robust compared to the broader market.

ENXTAM:BFIT Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Envipco Holding N.V. operates in the design, development, manufacturing, assembly, marketing, sales, leasing, and servicing of reverse vending machines for collecting and processing used beverage containers across the Netherlands, North America, and Europe with a market capitalization of €299.99 million.

Operations: Envipco Holding generates revenue through the design, development, manufacturing, assembly, marketing, sales, leasing, and servicing of reverse vending machines for used beverage container collection and processing in the Netherlands, North America, and Europe.

Insider Ownership: 36.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 35.6% p.a.

Envipco Holding's revenue is forecast to grow at 35.6% annually, outpacing the Dutch market. Recent earnings show a reduced net loss and increased sales, indicating financial improvement. Despite high insider ownership, shareholder dilution occurred over the past year. A recent follow-on order for over 140 Optima RVMs in Romania highlights growth opportunities despite share price volatility and board changes, including Mr. George Katsaros' resignation due to health reasons and Ms. Charlotta Gylche's appointment.

ENXTAM:ENVI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: MotorK plc, with a market cap of €264.71 million, offers software-as-a-service solutions for the automotive retail industry across Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the Benelux Union.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from its software and programming segment, which generated €42.50 million.

Insider Ownership: 35.7%

Revenue Growth Forecast: 22.1% p.a.

MotorK's forecasted annual revenue growth of 22.1% surpasses the Dutch market average, indicating strong potential despite past shareholder dilution. Recent earnings show a reduced net loss of €6.48 million, reflecting financial improvement. The company anticipates profitability within three years, aligning with above-average market growth expectations. High insider ownership remains stable with no substantial recent selling or buying activity. A new CFO appointment could enhance strategic financial management as the company progresses towards its growth objectives.

ENXTAM:MTRK Ownership Breakdown as at Oct 2024

