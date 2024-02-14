Advertisement
Euro zone Q4 GDP confirmed flat q/q, up 0.1% y/y

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside EU Commission in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth was flat in the last three months of the 2023 against the previous quarter and up 0.1% against the same period of 2022, Eurostat said on Wednesday, confirming its earlier preliminary estimate.

After euro zone output contracted 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, the result for the last three months is a narrow escape from a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

The biggest economy Germany still contracted 0.3% quarter on quarter, second biggest France was flat and third biggest Italy grew 0.2% while the output of fourth biggest Spain jumped 0.6%.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)