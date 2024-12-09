Euro zone investor morale falls in December to lowest in more than a year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone fell in December to its lowest in more than a year, a survey showed on Monday, with Germany remaining a drag on the bloc as snap elections in February have failed to inspire confidence.

The Sentix index for the euro zone fell to -17.5 in December from -12.8 in November, the lowest level since November 2023 and a bigger decline than the -13.5 forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

"Following the announcement of new elections to the German Bundestag, there is no mood of optimism," the survey said, adding that with regard to Europe's top economy "the recession remains omnipresent."

The survey of 1,148 investors from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7 showed expectations also falling to -5.8 in December, down from -3.8 points last month.

The current situation score for the currency union even fell to its lowest level in more than two years, coming in at -28.5 in December from -21.5 in November.

Investor morale in Germany also fell to -33.2 in December, down from -29.8 in November, the survey showed.

