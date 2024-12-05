Euro wobbles as political turmoil dents sentiment; bitcoin scales $100,000

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The euro was subdued on Thursday after the widely expected collapse of the French government, stoking worries about the region's second-biggest economic power, while bitcoin galloped past $100,000 for the first time.

The world's best known cryptocurrency has been on a tear since November on expectations that Donald Trump's U.S. election win will usher in a friendly regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

It rose to as high as $101,626 in Asian hours and was last up 3% at $100,882, taking its year-to-date gains to 138%.

"If we are talking where we go from here, there's reason to believe this thing could keep going," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.Com.

"Given the reduced regulatory risk, the continued appeal of non-fiat assets because of the perception of U.S. fiscal profligacy, and greater geopolitical risks, there are continued tailwinds that could support prices going higher."

The euro was fetching $1.052175, trading in tight ranges in Asian hours but was close to the two-year low of $1.03315 it touched at the end of November as traders brace for a long-winded reckoning for France.

French lawmakers passed a no-confidence vote against the government on Wednesday, as expected, throwing the country deeper into a crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and tame a massive budget deficit.

"The fall of the government means that political uncertainty will persist and continue to weigh on business and consumer confidence," said ING economist Charlotte de Montpellier.

"Finding a new prime minister who will not face a motion of no confidence directly will be a very difficult mission. It is therefore likely that France will remain without a government for several weeks, if not months."

When asked if the European Central Bank would step in to help France should market turbulence intensify, the central bank president, Christine Lagarde, would only say that financial stability was a relevant factor in price stability.

In a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, Lagarde said euro zone economic growth could be weaker in the months ahead and downside risks dominate the medium term outlook.

Traders are all but certain the ECB will cut rates next week and are pricing in 157 basis points of easings by the end of 2025.

In Asia, the South Korean won was stable as the nation's finance ministry said the government would activate 40 trillion won ($28.35 billion) worth of market stabilization funds after the chaos that followed President Yoon Suk Yeol declaring and then rescinding martial law.

