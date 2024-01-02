Advertisement
EUDA Health Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: US$0.28 loss per share (vs US$1.86 loss in 2Q 2022)

EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$1.11m (down 54% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net loss: US$6.10m (loss widened by 228% from 2Q 2022).

  • US$0.28 loss per share.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

EUDA Health Holdings shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - EUDA Health Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

