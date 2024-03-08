Advertisement
EU regulators in talks with Shein on online content rules

Reuters
People walk past an advertisement for Shein

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators are in contact with Shein after the Chinese fast-fashion chain reported user numbers that are likely to subject it to tough EU online content rules, the European Commission said on Friday.

"We are aware of Shein's statement of having 108 million monthly active users in the EU and are in contact with the platform in view of a possible designation in the future," a Commission spokesperson said.

"The procedure is ongoing but a timetable cannot be indicated."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)