EU to order Lufthansa to restore Condor's access to its short-haul network

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission told Lufthansa on Wednesday it would order the German flag carrier to reinstate charter airline Condor's access to Lufthansa's short-haul network to feed Condor's Frankfurt-New York route.

The expected interim measure is part of the Commission's investigation into the joint venture between Lufthansa, United, and Air Canada, which the EU executive believes may restrict competition for Frankfurt-New York flights.

The Commission said Lufthansa should reinstate arrangements agreed in June 2024 that provided feeder traffic to Condor to and from Frankfurt, but ceased to apply in December. Without the arrangements, Condor might be forced to exit the Frankfurt-New York route, the Commission said.

Condor said it welcomed the Commission's stance.

Lufthansa said it did not share the Commission's view and was examining the latest announcement.

It said a German court had ruled in December that Lufthansa did not have to continue the special agreements with Condor. It added Condor could, like other airlines, make bookings on its feeder flights at standard international conditions.

