EU expected to back tariffs on China-made EVs despite last-gasp German bid to kill them

European Union member states are expected to confirm the imposition of punitive tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles in a vote on Friday.

Frantic efforts by the governments of China and Germany to stop the tariffs are expected to fall short, meaning duties of up to 35 per cent will be slapped on imports of the cars from Saturday.

Blocking the tariffs requires 15 member states, accounting for 65 per cent of the bloc's total population, to vote against them during the confidential procedure.

Capitals received notification of the timing from the European Commission last Friday, along with the final details of the level of duties.

Germany's ambassador to the EU Michael Clauss said on Tuesday that the bloc's most powerful member has yet to make up its mind how to vote, but he expects most capitals to abstain on Friday, meaning the "tariffs, in all likelihood, will be confirmed".

An abstention will not count as a vote against in the EU's Byzantine procedures. It also offers individual member states some cover from Chinese retaliation, showing that "you don't want to go against the proposal, but it sends a signal that you aren't the ones pushing for it", Clauss told a three-day event in Brussels hosted by Politico.

Populous members such as France, Italy and Poland are expected to vote in favour of the duties, almost guaranteeing their passage.

"I do support the European Commission on that," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday in Berlin when asked about the EV probe.

Nonetheless, Beijing has embarked on a vocal campaign to sway EU members and it has launched a series of retaliatory trade probes. It also dangled investment carrots in front of governments such as Spain, which has moved from backing the tariffs to hinting at opposing them.

The scale of Germany's secret mission to undermine the commission's findings, however, is only beginning to become clear.

Leading up to the vote, the office of Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been calling other European leaders, fearing the country's powerful car industry - already facing duties on electric cars made in China - will be in line for reprisals from Beijing.

Scholz said on Wednesday that "we have to protect our economy from unfair trade practices", but said the focus should be on areas that are "actually damaging our economy, such as steel".

"Our reaction as the EU must not lead to us damaging ourselves. That is why the negotiations with China on electric vehicles must continue," he said.

The German industry continues to lobby fiercely against the tariffs, which the commission said were required after a lengthy investigation concluded there were subsidies at "every stage of the supply chain" in China.

"Additional tariffs harm globally active companies in this country and could provoke a trade dispute from which no one gains ... the German government should therefore take a clear position," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse has said in a statement.

In an explosive newsletter published on Tuesday, Noah Barkin - a Berlin-based specialist in EU-China relations - said Scholz had threatened to withdraw support for Ursula von der Leyen - a German nominee - having a second term as commission president.

"This was complemented by calls from the CEOs of German carmakers to senior European government officials, including at least one conversation with a prime minister, to warn that a vote for the duties would put plants in their countries at risk," Barkin wrote.

"The government of Czechia, home to Volkswagen's Skoda, came under acute pressure from German carmakers, I was told. In a third and final stage over the past weeks, Scholz has reverted to pressuring von der Leyen herself. One EU official described the chancellor as going 'ballistic' in his attempt to kill the case," he continued.

Scholz's chief economic adviser Joerg Kukies warned this week the tariffs "were not a good idea".

"We are very integrated into global supply chains so a priori we do not think that tariffs are a good idea," said Kukies, adding that German firms "are still exporting very heavily to China".

A senior commission source said that its department of trade was "walking on eggshells" as it tries to show Germany it is open to reaching a negotiated settlement while not showing weakness to "relentless" negotiators from Beijing.

Even after Friday's vote, EV talks will continue, with China pushing Brussels to accept a commitment from its car companies to sell their vehicles at a minimum price.

Insiders believe it will be tricky to cut a deal. Price undertakings are notoriously complex to arrange, and World Trade Organization rules stipulate that they must be set without government involvement.

"Things like voluntary export restrictions or price undertakings are extremely difficult for cars. They're even very difficult for bicycles," former WTO director general Pascal Lamy told the same Politico event on Wednesday.

Should the tariffs pass as expected, it will be a fillip for von der Leyen's tough-talking China agenda as she embarks on a second term.

"The commission will be strengthened at the start of its new mandate, gaining momentum to continue addressing market distortions, critical dependencies, and emerging security challenges across various industries. It will also send a clear signal to Beijing that Brussels must be taken seriously," said Janka Oertel, director of the Asia programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

If it fails, on the other hand, it will "reinforce the notion that there are always enough weak links in the European chain, giving Beijing the upper hand - especially over Berlin", Oertel said.

