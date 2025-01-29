EU Commission proposes ban on Russian aluminium in new sanctions package

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed Russian primary aluminium imports be included in its 16th package of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the proposal document seen by Reuters showed.

The proposal was circulated to member states on Tuesday with discussions due to start on Wednesday afternoon.

"Additionally, decision ... introduces further restrictions on the import of primary aluminium which generates significant revenues for Russia, thereby enabling the continuation of its war," the document said.

The ban would include aluminium alloys and have a one-year phase-in period, the proposal said, with "necessary" imports of 275,000 metric tons exempt for this period.

