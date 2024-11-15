Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Unitrade Industries Berhad (KLSE:UNITRAD)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Unitrade Industries Berhad is RM0.18 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Unitrade Industries Berhad's RM0.21 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Industry average of 313% suggests Unitrade Industries Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

How far off is Unitrade Industries Berhad (KLSE:UNITRAD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Unitrade Industries Berhad Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM28.8m RM30.8m RM32.6m RM34.3m RM35.9m RM37.4m RM39.0m RM40.5m RM42.1m RM43.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 8.15% Est @ 6.78% Est @ 5.82% Est @ 5.15% Est @ 4.68% Est @ 4.35% Est @ 4.12% Est @ 3.96% Est @ 3.84% Est @ 3.76% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14% RM25.3 RM23.7 RM21.9 RM20.2 RM18.5 RM17.0 RM15.5 RM14.1 RM12.8 RM11.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM181m

