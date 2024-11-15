Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Unitrade Industries Berhad (KLSE:UNITRAD)

Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Unitrade Industries Berhad is RM0.18 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Unitrade Industries Berhad's RM0.21 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
-
Industry average of 313% suggests Unitrade Industries Berhad's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value
How far off is Unitrade Industries Berhad (KLSE:UNITRAD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Check out our latest analysis for Unitrade Industries Berhad
Is Unitrade Industries Berhad Fairly Valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM28.8m
|
RM30.8m
|
RM32.6m
|
RM34.3m
|
RM35.9m
|
RM37.4m
|
RM39.0m
|
RM40.5m
|
RM42.1m
|
RM43.6m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Est @ 8.15%
|
Est @ 6.78%
|
Est @ 5.82%
|
Est @ 5.15%
|
Est @ 4.68%
|
Est @ 4.35%
|
Est @ 4.12%
|
Est @ 3.96%
|
Est @ 3.84%
|
Est @ 3.76%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 14%
|
RM25.3
|
RM23.7
|
RM21.9
|
RM20.2
|
RM18.5
|
RM17.0
|
RM15.5
|
RM14.1
|
RM12.8
|
RM11.7
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM181m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 14%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM44m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (14%– 3.6%) = RM430m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM430m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= RM115m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM296m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Unitrade Industries Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.885. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Unitrade Industries Berhad
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Trade Distributors market.
-
Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
UNITRAD's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.
-
Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine UNITRAD's earnings prospects.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Unitrade Industries Berhad, we've put together three pertinent factors you should further research:
-
Risks: For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Unitrade Industries Berhad (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
-
Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.