Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM230.7m
|
RM258.1m
|
RM264.7m
|
RM263.0m
|
RM265.0m
|
RM269.1m
|
RM275.0m
|
RM282.1m
|
RM290.2m
|
RM299.2m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 1.56%
|
Est @ 2.17%
|
Est @ 2.59%
|
Est @ 2.89%
|
Est @ 3.10%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12%
|
RM205
|
RM204
|
RM186
|
RM165
|
RM147
|
RM133
|
RM121
|
RM110
|
RM101
|
RM92.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.5b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM299m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM3.5b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.5b÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM1.1b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.5b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.5, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sports Toto Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.589. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Sports Toto Berhad
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
-
Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.
