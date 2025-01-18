Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO)

Key Insights

Sports Toto Berhad's estimated fair value is RM1.90 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Sports Toto Berhad's RM1.54 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for SPTOTO is RM1.62 which is 15% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Sports Toto Berhad (KLSE:SPTOTO) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM230.7m RM258.1m RM264.7m RM263.0m RM265.0m RM269.1m RM275.0m RM282.1m RM290.2m RM299.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 1.56% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.89% Est @ 3.10% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM205 RM204 RM186 RM165 RM147 RM133 RM121 RM110 RM101 RM92.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.5b

