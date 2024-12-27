Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

Key Insights

NuScale Power's estimated fair value is US$19.19 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

NuScale Power's US$21.82 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for SMR is US$18.42 which is 4.0% below our fair value estimate

Does the December share price for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$86.6m -US$52.6m US$19.0m US$66.0m US$110.2m US$162.6m US$218.1m US$271.8m US$320.9m US$364.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 66.89% Est @ 47.61% Est @ 34.11% Est @ 24.67% Est @ 18.05% Est @ 13.42% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% -US$80.8 -US$45.8 US$15.4 US$50.1 US$78.0 US$107 US$134 US$156 US$172 US$182

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$770m

