Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)

Does the December share price for NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
-US$86.6m
|
-US$52.6m
|
US$19.0m
|
US$66.0m
|
US$110.2m
|
US$162.6m
|
US$218.1m
|
US$271.8m
|
US$320.9m
|
US$364.0m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ 66.89%
|
Est @ 47.61%
|
Est @ 34.11%
|
Est @ 24.67%
|
Est @ 18.05%
|
Est @ 13.42%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%
|
-US$80.8
|
-US$45.8
|
US$15.4
|
US$50.1
|
US$78.0
|
US$107
|
US$134
|
US$156
|
US$172
|
US$182
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$770m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$364m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.6%) = US$8.2b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$8.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$4.1b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$4.9b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$21.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NuScale Power as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.100. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for NuScale Power
Strength
-
Currently debt free.
Weakness
-
Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
SMR's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.
Threat
-
Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.
-
Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For NuScale Power, we've compiled three pertinent aspects you should consider:
