Key Insights

discoverIE Group's estimated fair value is UK£5.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

discoverIE Group's UK£6.34 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The UK£9.28 analyst price target for DSCV is 70% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£31.6m UK£32.5m UK£35.6m UK£35.9m UK£36.3m UK£36.8m UK£37.4m UK£38.0m UK£38.7m UK£39.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Est @ 0.87% Est @ 1.19% Est @ 1.41% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 1.68% Est @ 1.75% Est @ 1.81% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% UK£29.2 UK£27.7 UK£28.0 UK£26.1 UK£24.4 UK£22.9 UK£21.5 UK£20.1 UK£18.9 UK£17.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£237m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£39m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.9%) = UK£633m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£633m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= UK£286m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£523m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£6.3, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at discoverIE Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.307. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for discoverIE Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For discoverIE Group, we've compiled three fundamental items you should look at:

