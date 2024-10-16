Key Insights

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£3.50m UK£4.60m UK£5.20m UK£4.33m UK£3.85m UK£3.57m UK£3.41m UK£3.33m UK£3.29m UK£3.28m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -16.71% Est @ -11.12% Est @ -7.20% Est @ -4.46% Est @ -2.55% Est @ -1.20% Est @ -0.26% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.8% UK£3.2 UK£3.8 UK£3.9 UK£3.0 UK£2.4 UK£2.0 UK£1.8 UK£1.6 UK£1.4 UK£1.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£24m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.3m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (9.8%– 1.9%) = UK£42m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£42m÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)10= UK£17m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£41m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£7.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Colefax Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.624. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Colefax Group, there are three pertinent items you should further examine:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Colefax Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does CFX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

