Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad fair value estimate is RM10.25

British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad's RM8.47 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The RM9.02 analyst price target for BAT is 12% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM323.8m RM256.1m RM226.2m RM210.5m RM202.5m RM199.2m RM199.1m RM201.2m RM204.7m RM209.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -6.94% Est @ -3.80% Est @ -1.60% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 1.02% Est @ 1.78% Est @ 2.31% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% RM296 RM214 RM172 RM147 RM129 RM116 RM106 RM97.5 RM90.6 RM84.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM209m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (9.5%– 3.5%) = RM3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.7b÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= RM1.5b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.9b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM8.5, the company appears about fair value at a 17% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.935. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad, we've compiled three relevant aspects you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BAT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

