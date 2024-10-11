Estimating The Fair Value Of Zixin Group Holdings Limited (Catalist:42W)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Zixin Group Holdings fair value estimate is S$0.026

Zixin Group Holdings' S$0.027 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Zixin Group Holdings are currently trading on average at a 46% discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Zixin Group Holdings Limited (Catalist:42W) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥16.7m CN¥12.5m CN¥10.4m CN¥9.22m CN¥8.55m CN¥8.17m CN¥7.97m CN¥7.89m CN¥7.88m CN¥7.92m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -36.98% Est @ -25.24% Est @ -17.02% Est @ -11.27% Est @ -7.24% Est @ -4.42% Est @ -2.45% Est @ -1.06% Est @ -0.10% Est @ 0.58% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% CN¥15.9 CN¥11.3 CN¥8.9 CN¥7.5 CN¥6.6 CN¥5.9 CN¥5.5 CN¥5.2 CN¥4.9 CN¥4.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥76m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥7.9m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (5.5%– 2.2%) = CN¥246m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥246m÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= CN¥144m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥221m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.03, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zixin Group Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Zixin Group Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for 42W.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Zixin Group Holdings, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should explore:

Risks: You should be aware of the 4 warning signs for Zixin Group Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for 42W's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business.

The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the CATALIST every day.

