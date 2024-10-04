Estimating The Fair Value Of Union Steel Holdings Limited (SGX:ZB9)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Union Steel Holdings fair value estimate is S$0.49

Current share price of S$0.57 suggests Union Steel Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Union Steel Holdings Limited (SGX:ZB9) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$4.09m S$3.64m S$3.39m S$3.25m S$3.17m S$3.14m S$3.14m S$3.16m S$3.19m S$3.24m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -16.52% Est @ -10.92% Est @ -6.99% Est @ -4.25% Est @ -2.33% Est @ -0.98% Est @ -0.04% Est @ 0.62% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.41% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% S$3.8 S$3.2 S$2.8 S$2.5 S$2.3 S$2.1 S$1.9 S$1.8 S$1.7 S$1.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$24m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$3.2m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.2%) = S$68m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$68m÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= S$34m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$58m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Union Steel Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.186. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Union Steel Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Commercial Services industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

ZB9's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine ZB9's earnings prospects.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Union Steel Holdings, there are three additional elements you should look at:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Union Steel Holdings we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for ZB9's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

