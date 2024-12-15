Estimating The Fair Value Of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM)

Key Insights

Telekom Malaysia Berhad's estimated fair value is RM7.57 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Telekom Malaysia Berhad's RM6.75 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The RM7.67 analyst price target for TM is 1.3% more than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Telekom Malaysia Berhad

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM1.75b RM2.00b RM1.57b RM1.53b RM1.53b RM1.54b RM1.56b RM1.59b RM1.63b RM1.68b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.40% Est @ -0.61% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.88% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% RM1.6k RM1.7k RM1.2k RM1.1k RM1.0k RM965 RM907 RM857 RM814 RM775

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM11b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Story Continues