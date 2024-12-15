Estimating The Fair Value Of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM)

Key Insights
In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM1.75b
|
RM2.00b
|
RM1.57b
|
RM1.53b
|
RM1.53b
|
RM1.54b
|
RM1.56b
|
RM1.59b
|
RM1.63b
|
RM1.68b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x7
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -2.40%
|
Est @ -0.61%
|
Est @ 0.65%
|
Est @ 1.53%
|
Est @ 2.14%
|
Est @ 2.57%
|
Est @ 2.88%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%
|
RM1.6k
|
RM1.7k
|
RM1.2k
|
RM1.1k
|
RM1.0k
|
RM965
|
RM907
|
RM857
|
RM814
|
RM775
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM11b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM1.7b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.0%– 3.6%) = RM39b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM39b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= RM18b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM29b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM6.8, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Telekom Malaysia Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Telekom Malaysia Berhad
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Telecom market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Telekom Malaysia Berhad, we've compiled three fundamental factors you should assess:
