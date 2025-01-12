Estimating The Fair Value Of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for SiteOne Landscape Supply is US$119 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$128 suggests SiteOne Landscape Supply is potentially trading close to its fair value

The US$157 analyst price target for SITE is 32% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is SiteOne Landscape Supply Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$217.8m US$249.0m US$257.2m US$265.1m US$272.9m US$280.7m US$288.5m US$296.4m US$304.4m US$312.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 3.30% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.95% Est @ 2.85% Est @ 2.78% Est @ 2.73% Est @ 2.70% Est @ 2.68% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$203 US$217 US$209 US$201 US$193 US$185 US$177 US$170 US$163 US$156

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.9b

