Estimating The Fair Value Of Siegfried Holding AG (VTX:SFZN)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Siegfried Holding is CHF870 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Siegfried Holding's CHF1,006 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The CHF1,043 analyst price target for SFZN is 20% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is Siegfried Holding AG (VTX:SFZN) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF67.3m CHF82.3m CHF93.7m CHF124.5m CHF141.9m CHF155.9m CHF166.8m CHF175.0m CHF181.1m CHF185.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 14.01% Est @ 9.86% Est @ 6.96% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 3.51% Est @ 2.51% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.6% CHF64.3 CHF75.2 CHF81.8 CHF104 CHF113 CHF119 CHF122 CHF122 CHF121 CHF118

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF1.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF186m× (1 + 0.2%) ÷ (4.6%– 0.2%) = CHF4.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF4.2b÷ ( 1 + 4.6%)10= CHF2.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF3.7b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF1.0k, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Siegfried Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.958. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Siegfried Holding

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Life Sciences market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Siegfried Holding, we've put together three relevant elements you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Siegfried Holding that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does SFZN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

