Estimating The Fair Value Of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM's estimated fair value is €15.43 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
RHÖN-KLINIKUM's €13.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 56%, RHÖN-KLINIKUM's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is RHÖN-KLINIKUM Fairly Valued?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|
€24.6m
|
€28.0m
|
€30.4m
|
€32.3m
|
€33.9m
|
€35.1m
|
€36.1m
|
€36.9m
|
€37.6m
|
€38.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 8.62%
|
Est @ 6.32%
|
Est @ 4.71%
|
Est @ 3.59%
|
Est @ 2.80%
|
Est @ 2.25%
|
Est @ 1.86%
|
Est @ 1.59%
|
Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 4.3%
|
€23.6
|
€25.8
|
€26.8
|
€27.4
|
€27.5
|
€27.3
|
€26.9
|
€26.4
|
€25.8
|
€25.1
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €263m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.3%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €38m× (1 + 1.0%) ÷ (4.3%– 1.0%) = €1.2b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €1.2b÷ ( 1 + 4.3%)10= €770m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €1.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €13.8, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at RHÖN-KLINIKUM as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for RHÖN-KLINIKUM
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Healthcare industry.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
No apparent threats visible for RHK.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For RHÖN-KLINIKUM, we've put together three further factors you should further research:
