Estimating The Fair Value Of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

Key Insights

RHÖN-KLINIKUM's estimated fair value is €15.43 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

RHÖN-KLINIKUM's €13.80 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 56%, RHÖN-KLINIKUM's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is RHÖN-KLINIKUM Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €24.6m €28.0m €30.4m €32.3m €33.9m €35.1m €36.1m €36.9m €37.6m €38.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.62% Est @ 6.32% Est @ 4.71% Est @ 3.59% Est @ 2.80% Est @ 2.25% Est @ 1.86% Est @ 1.59% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 4.3% €23.6 €25.8 €26.8 €27.4 €27.5 €27.3 €26.9 €26.4 €25.8 €25.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €263m

