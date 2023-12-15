Estimating The Fair Value Of Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHUAT)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad fair value estimate is RM1.25

Current share price of RM1.35 suggests Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -119%, Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:POHUAT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM49.7m RM40.0m RM34.9m RM32.2m RM30.8m RM30.2m RM30.1m RM30.4m RM30.9m RM31.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -29.42% Est @ -19.53% Est @ -12.60% Est @ -7.76% Est @ -4.36% Est @ -1.99% Est @ -0.33% Est @ 0.84% Est @ 1.65% Est @ 2.22% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12% RM44.4 RM31.9 RM25.0 RM20.6 RM17.6 RM15.4 RM13.7 RM12.4 RM11.2 RM10.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM202m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM32m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM393m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM393m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM128m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM330m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM1.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.220. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for POHUAT.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad, we've put together three fundamental items you should look at:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does POHUAT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

