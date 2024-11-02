Estimating The Fair Value Of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

In This Article:
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, National Vision Holdings fair value estimate is US$9.53
National Vision Holdings' US$11.01 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
Analyst price target for EYE is US$13.70, which is 44% above our fair value estimate
How far off is National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
The Model
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$46.5m
US$49.0m
US$51.2m
US$53.2m
US$55.1m
US$56.8m
US$58.5m
US$60.2m
US$61.9m
US$63.5m
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x2
Est @ 5.39%
Est @ 4.52%
Est @ 3.91%
Est @ 3.49%
Est @ 3.19%
Est @ 2.99%
Est @ 2.84%
Est @ 2.74%
Est @ 2.67%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2%
US$42.6
US$41.1
US$39.3
US$37.4
US$35.5
US$33.5
US$31.6
US$29.8
US$28.0
US$26.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$345m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$64m× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (9.2%– 2.5%) = US$973m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$973m÷ ( 1 + 9.2%)10= US$404m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$749m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$11.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at National Vision Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.624. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for National Vision Holdings
Strength
Debt is well covered by cash flow.
Weakness
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
Opportunity
Expected to breakeven next year.
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.
Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.
Threat
Revenue is forecast to decrease over the next 2 years.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For National Vision Holdings, there are three relevant items you should explore:
Financial Health: Does EYE have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk.
Future Earnings: How does EYE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
