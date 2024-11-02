Estimating The Fair Value Of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, National Vision Holdings fair value estimate is US$9.53

National Vision Holdings' US$11.01 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for EYE is US$13.70, which is 44% above our fair value estimate

How far off is National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Check out our latest analysis for National Vision Holdings

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$46.5m US$49.0m US$51.2m US$53.2m US$55.1m US$56.8m US$58.5m US$60.2m US$61.9m US$63.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Est @ 5.39% Est @ 4.52% Est @ 3.91% Est @ 3.49% Est @ 3.19% Est @ 2.99% Est @ 2.84% Est @ 2.74% Est @ 2.67% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.2% US$42.6 US$41.1 US$39.3 US$37.4 US$35.5 US$33.5 US$31.6 US$29.8 US$28.0 US$26.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$345m

Story Continues