Estimating The Fair Value Of LS 2 Holdings Limited (Catalist:ENV)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of LS 2 Holdings Limited (Catalist:ENV) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (SGD, Millions)
|
S$1.36m
|
S$1.01m
|
S$838.6k
|
S$743.4k
|
S$689.2k
|
S$658.7k
|
S$642.6k
|
S$635.9k
|
S$635.4k
|
S$639.3k
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Est @ -37.33%
|
Est @ -25.46%
|
Est @ -17.16%
|
Est @ -11.35%
|
Est @ -7.28%
|
Est @ -4.43%
|
Est @ -2.44%
|
Est @ -1.05%
|
Est @ -0.07%
|
Est @ 0.61%
|
Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7%
|
S$1.3
|
S$0.9
|
S$0.7
|
S$0.6
|
S$0.5
|
S$0.4
|
S$0.4
|
S$0.4
|
S$0.4
|
S$0.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$5.8m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$639k× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.2%) = S$14m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$14m÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= S$7.6m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$13m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$0.07, the company appears about fair value at a 3.4% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at LS 2 Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.094. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For LS 2 Holdings, we've compiled three fundamental items you should consider:
