Estimating The Fair Value Of LS 2 Holdings Limited (Catalist:ENV)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for LS 2 Holdings is S$0.072 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With S$0.07 share price, LS 2 Holdings appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Peers of LS 2 Holdings are currently trading on average at a 877% premium

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of LS 2 Holdings Limited (Catalist:ENV) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for LS 2 Holdings

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$1.36m S$1.01m S$838.6k S$743.4k S$689.2k S$658.7k S$642.6k S$635.9k S$635.4k S$639.3k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -37.33% Est @ -25.46% Est @ -17.16% Est @ -11.35% Est @ -7.28% Est @ -4.43% Est @ -2.44% Est @ -1.05% Est @ -0.07% Est @ 0.61% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% S$1.3 S$0.9 S$0.7 S$0.6 S$0.5 S$0.4 S$0.4 S$0.4 S$0.4 S$0.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$5.8m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Story Continues