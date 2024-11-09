Estimating The Fair Value Of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

In This Article:
Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings fair value estimate is US$10.64
Current share price of US$11.53 suggests Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' peers are currently trading at a discount of 14% on average
Does the November share price for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Method
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$91.4m
|
US$104.0m
|
US$114.9m
|
US$124.2m
|
US$132.2m
|
US$139.2m
|
US$145.5m
|
US$151.2m
|
US$156.6m
|
US$161.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Est @ 18.58%
|
Est @ 13.79%
|
Est @ 10.44%
|
Est @ 8.10%
|
Est @ 6.45%
|
Est @ 5.30%
|
Est @ 4.50%
|
Est @ 3.93%
|
Est @ 3.54%
|
Est @ 3.26%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11%
|
US$82.5
|
US$84.7
|
US$84.3
|
US$82.2
|
US$79.0
|
US$75.0
|
US$70.7
|
US$66.3
|
US$61.9
|
US$57.7
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$744m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$162m× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (11%– 2.6%) = US$2.0b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$2.0b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= US$718m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.5b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$11.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kennedy-Wilson Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings
Strength
-
No major strengths identified for KW.
Weakness
-
Interest payments on debt are not well covered.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.
-
Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.
Opportunity
-
Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, we've put together three essential aspects you should assess:
Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.
Future Earnings: How does KW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.