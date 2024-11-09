Estimating The Fair Value Of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings fair value estimate is US$10.64

Current share price of US$11.53 suggests Kennedy-Wilson Holdings is potentially trading close to its fair value

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings' peers are currently trading at a discount of 14% on average

Does the November share price for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$91.4m US$104.0m US$114.9m US$124.2m US$132.2m US$139.2m US$145.5m US$151.2m US$156.6m US$161.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 18.58% Est @ 13.79% Est @ 10.44% Est @ 8.10% Est @ 6.45% Est @ 5.30% Est @ 4.50% Est @ 3.93% Est @ 3.54% Est @ 3.26% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 11% US$82.5 US$84.7 US$84.3 US$82.2 US$79.0 US$75.0 US$70.7 US$66.3 US$61.9 US$57.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$744m

