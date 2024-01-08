Estimating The Fair Value Of JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD.)

Key Insights

JD Sports Fashion's estimated fair value is UK£1.35 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.20 suggests JD Sports Fashion is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for JD. is UK£2.01, which is 48% above our fair value estimate

How far off is JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD.) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£538.2m UK£558.7m UK£666.6m UK£606.6m UK£571.2m UK£550.5m UK£539.0m UK£533.6m UK£532.3m UK£533.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ -8.99% Est @ -5.84% Est @ -3.63% Est @ -2.08% Est @ -1.00% Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.28% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% UK£495 UK£473 UK£520 UK£435 UK£377 UK£335 UK£302 UK£275 UK£252 UK£233

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£3.7b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£534m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (8.6%– 1.5%) = UK£7.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£7.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= UK£3.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£7.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.2, the company appears about fair value at a 11% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

LSE:JD. Discounted Cash Flow January 8th 2024

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at JD Sports Fashion as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.205. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for JD Sports Fashion

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For JD Sports Fashion, there are three further aspects you should further examine:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 3 warning signs for JD Sports Fashion we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does JD.'s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

