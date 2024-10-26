Simply Wall St.

Estimating The Fair Value Of CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
6 min read

In This Article:

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for CAR Group is AU$35.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • CAR Group's AU$37.09 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

  • The AU$38.07 analyst price target for CAR is 8.4% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$407.0m

AU$452.6m

AU$507.6m

AU$575.5m

AU$629.0m

AU$669.6m

AU$704.6m

AU$735.5m

AU$763.5m

AU$789.3m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x7

Analyst x7

Analyst x6

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 6.45%

Est @ 5.24%

Est @ 4.39%

Est @ 3.79%

Est @ 3.38%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%

AU$380

AU$396

AU$415

AU$440

AU$449

AU$447

AU$440

AU$429

AU$416

AU$402

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$4.2b

