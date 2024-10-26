Estimating The Fair Value Of CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for CAR Group is AU$35.11 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

CAR Group's AU$37.09 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The AU$38.07 analyst price target for CAR is 8.4% more than our estimate of fair value

How far off is CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$407.0m AU$452.6m AU$507.6m AU$575.5m AU$629.0m AU$669.6m AU$704.6m AU$735.5m AU$763.5m AU$789.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.45% Est @ 5.24% Est @ 4.39% Est @ 3.79% Est @ 3.38% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0% AU$380 AU$396 AU$415 AU$440 AU$449 AU$447 AU$440 AU$429 AU$416 AU$402

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$4.2b

