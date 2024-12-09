Estimating The Fair Value Of BH Global Corporation Limited (SGX:BQN)

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Using the Dividend Discount Model, BH Global fair value estimate is S$0.13
-
BH Global's S$0.13 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate
-
The average premium for BH Global's competitorsis currently 2,670%
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of BH Global Corporation Limited (SGX:BQN) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
As BH Global operates in the electrical sector, we need to calculate the intrinsic value slightly differently. In this approach dividends per share (DPS) are used, as free cash flow is difficult to estimate and often not reported by analysts. Unless a company pays out the majority of its FCF as a dividend, this method will typically underestimate the value of the stock. We use the Gordon Growth Model, which assumes dividend will grow into perpetuity at a rate that can be sustained. The dividend is expected to grow at an annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We then discount this figure to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.4%. Relative to the current share price of S$0.1, the company appears about fair value at a 3.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Value Per Share = Expected Dividend Per Share / (Discount Rate - Perpetual Growth Rate)
= S$0.007 / (7.4% – 2.2%)
= S$0.1
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at BH Global as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.265. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for BH Global
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Electrical industry.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electrical market.
Opportunity
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
-
Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine BQN's earnings prospects.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.
Moving On:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For BH Global, we've compiled three fundamental items you should further research:
-
Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BH Global (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
-
Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!
