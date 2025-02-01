Estimating The Fair Value Of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for AutoZone is US$3,481 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$3,350 suggests AutoZone is potentially trading close to its fair value

Analyst price target for AZO is US$3,601, which is 3.4% above our fair value estimate

Does the February share price for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.43b US$2.71b US$2.85b US$2.81b US$3.00b US$3.09b US$3.17b US$3.26b US$3.35b US$3.44b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.84% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 2.73% Est @ 2.69% Est @ 2.67% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% US$2.3k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.1k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.9k US$1.8k US$1.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$21b

