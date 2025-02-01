Estimating The Fair Value Of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

In This Article:
Key Insights
The projected fair value for AutoZone is US$3,481 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of US$3,350 suggests AutoZone is potentially trading close to its fair value
Analyst price target for AZO is US$3,601, which is 3.4% above our fair value estimate
Does the February share price for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
US$2.43b
|
US$2.71b
|
US$2.85b
|
US$2.81b
|
US$3.00b
|
US$3.09b
|
US$3.17b
|
US$3.26b
|
US$3.35b
|
US$3.44b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x6
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 2.84%
|
Est @ 2.77%
|
Est @ 2.73%
|
Est @ 2.69%
|
Est @ 2.67%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%
|
US$2.3k
|
US$2.4k
|
US$2.3k
|
US$2.1k
|
US$2.1k
|
US$2.0k
|
US$1.9k
|
US$1.9k
|
US$1.8k
|
US$1.7k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$21b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.4b× (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 2.6%) = US$76b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$76b÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= US$38b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$58b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$3.4k, the company appears about fair value at a 3.8% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at AutoZone as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.122. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for AutoZone
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
-
Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.
Threat
-
Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.
Looking Ahead:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For AutoZone, there are three fundamental aspects you should further examine:
-
Risks: Take risks, for example - AutoZone has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.
-
Future Earnings: How does AZO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
