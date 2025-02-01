Simply Wall St.
Estimating The Fair Value Of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)
In This Article:

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for AutoZone is US$3,481 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Current share price of US$3,350 suggests AutoZone is potentially trading close to its fair value

  • Analyst price target for AZO is US$3,601, which is 3.4% above our fair value estimate

Does the February share price for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for AutoZone

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

Levered FCF ($, Millions)

US$2.43b

US$2.71b

US$2.85b

US$2.81b

US$3.00b

US$3.09b

US$3.17b

US$3.26b

US$3.35b

US$3.44b

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x6

Analyst x4

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 2.84%

Est @ 2.77%

Est @ 2.73%

Est @ 2.69%

Est @ 2.67%

Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2%

US$2.3k

US$2.4k

US$2.3k

US$2.1k

US$2.1k

US$2.0k

US$1.9k

US$1.9k

US$1.8k

US$1.7k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$21b

