Fortune
Estée Lauder has lost $100 billion in value in the past three years. How a big bet on China dragged down a luxury legend
Phil Wahba
Updated 13 min read

Estée Lauder faces its next fraught rendezvous with Wall Street on Tuesday, when the struggling Fortune 500 beauty giant reports its latest quarterly earnings. But if its executives, including its brand-new CEO, are nervous, they can take solace in one thing: This week’s report almost certainly can’t be as bad as their last one.

Back in October, while releasing a particularly dismal earnings statement, Estée Lauder—whose globe-spanning luxury brands include MAC, Aveda, Le Labo, and Clinique—shocked shareholders by slashing its dividend by nearly half to preserve cash. Not only did the company fail to put any upbeat lipstick on that pig, it withdrew its financial forecasts, the kind of action that is very triggering for investors. Shares fell 21% that November day, the biggest one-day drop ever for the 79-year-old company.

The fact that Estée Lauder Cos. had repeatedly lowered its forecasts over the prior two years only fanned the sense that executives didn’t have a handle on the business. And indeed, management suggested it didn’t have a sense of when its problems, led by its long, profit-decimating China sales slide, might end. “Estée Lauder was an incredible company…but given the collapse in profits, I'm not sure it still is,” famed investor Whitney Tilson of Stansberry Research wrote in a subsequent paper. Yes, it has a strong brand, Tilson added, but he slammed the company as “totally mismanaged.”

The numbers certainly back up critics like Tilson. In fact, the totemic beauty company is more than three years into a meltdown that has crushed both revenue and profits. It has also clobbered investors: Since hitting an all-time high of $374.20 in January 2022, shares have slid an astounding 78%.

In market capitalization terms, the stock tumble of the last three years has stripped more than $100 billion from the company’s value. That’s an especially painful punch for the founding Lauder family, which holds nearly 35% of the company’s outstanding shares (and 84% of voting power). The company declined to comment.

In its fiscal 2024, which ended on June 30, Estée Lauder reported revenue of $15.6 billion, down 12% from its 2022 peak. Sales were slipping, but profit was in free fall—net earnings of $409 million were down 60% from the year before. And in the first quarter of the current fiscal year—the one reported on that disastrous October day—the company reported a net loss of $156 million, fanning fears of further deterioration.

“Totally mismanaged” or not, it’s clear the company has failed to adapt to a rapidly churning luxury market. What’s more, Estée Lauder is suffering today from having failed to pivot away from strategies that looked great as recently as three to five years ago. A huge bet on China’s luxury market under then-CEO Fabrizio Freda helped the company soar in the 2010s, but has become a major drag on results today; meanwhile, Estée Lauder skin care and cosmetics brands that took off with boomers and Gen X have failed to win fans among consumers under 40.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories