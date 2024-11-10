Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.15 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Esquire Financial Holdings' shares before the 15th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Esquire Financial Holdings has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current stock price of US$72.52. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Esquire Financial Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Esquire Financial Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 35% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Esquire Financial Holdings has delivered 19% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

