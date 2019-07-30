Esports injuries real for pros and at-home gamer, from finger sprains to collapsed lungs

Inside an 8,000-square-foot state-of-the-art esports training facility in Santa Monica, California, the five players who compete in "League of Legends" for Team Liquid push their bodies to the limit.

“I play eight-to-12 hours a day, not including our games on the weekends,” Jake Puchero tells me over the phone. “That’s around 500 actions per minute. Mind, body, hands, wrists. It takes a lot of mental focus and physical stamina.”

Puchero, better known by his in-game name “Xmithie,” is a 28-year-old professional "League of Legends" player for Team Liquid.

For those not following esports, "League of Legends" is an online multiplayer game that pits two teams of five players against each other in an online battle arena, and it’s one of the most popular sporting events on the planet. More people now watch the League of Legends World Championship than the World Series and the NCAA Basketball Final Four – combined.

Competing at a high level in a game with as many as 100 million active players isn’t just difficult – it’s a full-time job, and players’ bodies often pay the price.

Fortnite World Cup: Teens rule at $30 million tournament, video game gets a Season 10 teaser

The new pro athletes of esports

The young men and women playing in top matches don’t look like any other professional athletes I’ve ever seen.

They don’t run. Or jump. Or move much at all. Instead, the players sit statue-like behind wide-screen monitors, headsets on, shoulders rounded in front of displays, eyes barely darting, fingers tapping so fast you hardly notice any movement.

I still make air quotes when I talk about an “esport athlete,” I admit to my friend, Chicago-based entrepreneur Marc Rosenberg, who first spoke with me about the rise in esport injuries last December.

“Don't be naive, JJ,” Rosenberg tells me over the phone, “esports will generate more than $1.1 billion – with a B – in revenue this year alone,” he says. He also mentions that more than 120 North American colleges offer varsity esport teams now, too. “And now, there are all these pro esport athletes getting hurt, you know video gamers at home are, too,” Rosenberg adds. “People need to know more about this issue.”

New sport, new injuries

When you see two football players collide or a baseball player slide across home plate at full speed, it’s easy to see the risks they face. With esports athletes, the potential for injuries is often far less obvious, but very real.

“I’ve heard the horror stories,” Puchero says, “somebody has to retire as a result of overuse injuries or players whose lungs collapse because they hunched over too long.”

”I see carpal tunnel, tennis elbow, severe shoulder, back, neck, and foot pain,” Dr. Levi Harrison tells me over the phone. “These can be severe, career-ending injuries,” he says.

Dr. Harrison is an orthopedic surgeon based out of Los Angeles. He’s also one of the biggest names in modern esports medicine, and players travel from all over the world to see him. “Pro or elite gamers spend 12 hours a day playing. The body is meant to do a lot of things; it’s not meant to do that," he said.

Prolonged play sessions are often to blame for everything from eye strain and back pain to blood clots and collapsed lungs. The minor injuries are annoying and painful, but the more severe conditions can even be life-threatening.

But I play Solitaire and Candy Crush: How to be an esports star without going pro

Girls go varsity: 'League of Legends' fan? This all-girls school 1st to offer varsity esports

Still, just like other professional athletes, esports pros often push themselves to play through the pain. And the kids watching them and playing video games at home? Now they do it, too.

“Injuries come at a high cost for elite competitors, but what about the kids playing 'Fortnite' at home? We have to make a sociological shift,” Dr. Harrison says. “We have to retrain (gamers) concerning posture, body alignment, mindfulness, nutrition – all of it."

Changing the game

Players, coaches, and team owners alike might still face a stigma with injury reporting, too. Some players told me if they let anyone know they're hurt, it's a sign of weakness. They worry they won't get picked for a team or sponsorship.

Story continues