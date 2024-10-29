Escalade Inc (ESCA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic ...

Net Sales: $67.7 million, a decline of 7.7% year-over-year.

Net Income: $5.7 million or $0.40 per diluted share.

Gross Margin: 24.8%, a 10-basis-point increase from the prior year.

Nonrecurring Expenses: $1.8 million related to business rationalization.

SG&A Expenses: Increased by 6% to $11.1 million.

EBITDA: $9.9 million, up from $7.9 million in the prior year.

Cash from Operations: $10.5 million for the quarter.

Total Debt: $29.5 million, with net leverage at 1.1 times trailing 12-month EBITDA.

Direct-to-Consumer E-commerce Growth: Up 29% year-over-year.

Facility Optimization: Reduced operational footprint by approximately 300,000 square feet or 20%.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Escalade Inc (NASDAQ:ESCA) achieved a modest gross margin expansion despite a 7.7% decline in net sales.

The company generated $10.5 million of cash from operations during the quarter.

Escalade Inc (NASDAQ:ESCA) reduced its operational footprint by approximately 300,000 square feet, or 20%, optimizing its cost structure.

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce volumes increased by 29% year over year.

The company entered into a new agreement to be the official US distributor of Adidas fitness accessories, expanding its fitness offering.

Negative Points

Net sales declined by 7.7% compared to the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 6% or $0.6 million compared to the prior year period.

The company absorbed $1.8 million of nonrecurring business rationalization expenses in its cost of goods sold.

Operating cash flow decreased compared to the prior-year period, driven by timing of inventory management initiatives.

Escalade Inc (NASDAQ:ESCA) anticipates a higher level of promotional activity due to price-conscious consumers, which may impact margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the Minnesota rationalization and its impact on the water sports business? A: Walter Glazer, CEO, explained that the Minnesota facility in Eagan, which handles the water sports business, had excess inventory and a temporarily smaller market. They reduced square footage and staffing to align costs with current demand, preparing to grow the business when consumer interest returns.

Q: What are the plans for the Orlando facility, particularly concerning the Cornhole business? A: Walter Glazer, CEO, stated that they are shifting to a pre-printed import model instead of print-on-demand in Orlando. The inventory will be consolidated into other facilities, primarily in Evansville and Gainesville, Florida, to adjust the cost structure to current business realities.

