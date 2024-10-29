Erykah Badu celebrated as fashion icon at CFDA Awards after years of pushing boundaries

NEW YORK (AP) — Erykah Badu was bestowed the fashion icon award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, playfully saying it was an honor she’d been hoping to get most of her life.

Wearing a headdress of jewels and a Thom Browne jacket, Badu accepted the award Monday night in Manhattan, said she’s been trying to win the icon award since she was 6 years old. Badu described dressing up as a sport, therapy and her husband.

Andre 3000 brought out an orange caution cone to the stage as he introduced Badu, who is the mother of his son.

“The world is a private joke between me and my things,” she said. Andrew 3000 took the cone as he walked off with Badu.

The Grammy Award winner has become one of the great fashion disruptors of red carpets over the years, shaking up black tie conformity with her own Afro-centric style of tall hats and headwraps, oversized jewelry and talismans and layers of patchwork fabric adorned with accents that move and make music.

The CFDA Fashion Awards were held at the American Museum of Natural History at a ceremony that attracted celebrities like Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner, designers and fashion industry giants to honor the best in design. Star of the movie “Wicked” Cynthia Erivo hosted the evening in a Zac Posen hooded gown.

The final award of the night went to Rachel Scott of Diotima for womenswear designer of the year. Scott was overwhelmed with emotion while accepting her award and thanked her mother and the women in Jamaica, where she is from, who crochet her designs.

“I’ve spent so much of my career on design teams so I’m really unaccustomed to this recognition,” she said.

Scott, known for her exquisite knit designs, was awarded the emerging designer of the year award in 2023.

Popstar Troye Sivan presented the menswear designer of the year award to Willy Chavarria, making this his second menswear win. Chavarria said it’s a strange time for him working on his autumn/winter 2025 collection with an upcoming election so close.

“I do know so many people in this room are very concerned about their rights,” he said. “Diversity in humanity makes us much stronger.”

This year, Chavarria was up against Mike Amiri of Amiri, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode, Thom Browne and Todd Snyder for the award.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand opened the night by encouraging the influencers, fashion designers and celebrities dining in the room to tap into their collective influence to drive their following to the polls on Tuesday. “If we wake up on Wednesday and we don't recognize this country, and we didn’t leave it out on the field, we have no one to blame but ourselves.”

