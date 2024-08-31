Ernst Russ Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Ernst Russ (ETR:HXCK) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €55.0m (up 14% from 2Q 2023).

Net income: €10.2m (up 36% from 2Q 2023).

Profit margin: 19% (up from 16% in 2Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ernst Russ Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 3.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in Germany are expected to grow by 1.5%.

Performance of the German Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 7.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Ernst Russ (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.