Ernst Russ Full Year 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations

Ernst Russ (ETR:HXCK) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €226.6m (up 14% from FY 2022).

Net income: €55.1m (up 17% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 24% (in line with FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Ernst Russ Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 9.1% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Capital Markets industry in Germany are expected to grow by 3.2%.

Performance of the German Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 40% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

