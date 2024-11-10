‘I relate to Erin Brockovich’: postman who took on car finance world – and won

Self-styled as the Erin Brockovich of the Potteries, and described by the court of appeal as “a postman with a penchant for fast cars”, Andrew Wrench is a force to be reckoned with.

And while he may not be a household name yet, those who work in the multimillion-pound car-leasing industry will be all too aware of his campaigning zeal.

Wrench is one of a small group of motorists who could have won billions of pounds for consumers across the country by taking on two finance companies in the courts.

Wrench, 60, who lives in Trentham, Staffordshire with his wife, Louise, 46, and 16-year-old son, Ethan, has no legal training but was motivated to fight his case after he discovered that car finance lenders had been paying commission to the dealerships where he bought two cars – an Audi TT coupe and a BMW 3 Series – without his knowledge.

“They were kind of pushing their finance straight away, as they do, because that’s where they make the money on the sale of the car, the interest and everything else linked up,” Wrench said. “Lo and behold, I didn’t know about any secret commissions. Obviously, at that time, it hadn’t been disclosed.”

In 2015, he bought the Audi for his wife for £8,995, paying a deposit of £3,000 and financing £5,995 on a 48-month credit agreement. “It was a car that my partner, Louise, had always wanted,” Wrench said.

He bought the BMW in 2017 for £9,750, paying a deposit of £1,000 with the balance of £8,750 also financed over 48 months.

It was only later, when he went back to work after he retired for a period to look after his parents, that he began to question how much he was repaying on the loans.

“I took four years out of work, and the APR was lower, when I returned to work in 2019, the interest rate was higher by 5% and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s strange’,” he said. “So I started reading in depth the paperwork, and came across this clause about commissions.”

Wrench, a former miner who also served in the navy, sought legal advice and instructed a Bradford-based firm, Cooper Hall Solicitors.

After a months-long legal battle against Motonovo Finance and billion-dollar FirstRand bank, which started in the county court in Stoke-on-Trent, at the end of last month three judges at the court of appeal ruled in favour of Wrench and two other claimants who had also brought similar cases.

Earlier this year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) launched its own investigation into car financing, seeking to determine whether customers had been charged too much interest on loans, with an update due in May next year.

