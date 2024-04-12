Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

TECH LEADS SLIDE IN U.S. STOCKS, MIXED BANK RESULTS KICK OFF EARNINGS SEASON

Investors are watching for the giant banks to demonstrate how they benefit if interest rates remain higher than expected this year

ERCOT asks Texas power generators to delay outages in expected heat next week

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The Texas grid operator asked electricity generators on Friday to delay or cancel planned outages early next week, when high temperatures are expected to lead residents and businesses switch on cooling systems and drive up power use in the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas urged power suppliers to postpone outages on Tuesday and Wednesday next week "to help alleviate potential tight conditions through the evening," ERCOT said in an email.

ERCOT said it has not asked Texans to conserve power.

Texas has seen rising power demand from a swelling state population and the proliferation of energy-intensive businesses like crypto-currency mining since 2021, when a deadly winter storm caused prolonged and widespread outages in the state's electric grid. (Reporting by Laila Kearney Editing by Marguerita Choy)