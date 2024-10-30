Erasca Insiders Added US$1.95m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Erasca Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Jonathan Lim bought US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$1.72 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$2.80), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Erasca insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Erasca Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 12% of Erasca shares, worth about US$90m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Erasca Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Erasca insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Erasca insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Erasca. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (3 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Erasca.

