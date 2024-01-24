Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK) Reports Mixed Q4 Results Amid Strategic Initiatives

Net Loss Reported : Equity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:EQBK) recorded a net loss of $28.3 million, or $(1.84) per diluted share for Q4 2023.

Excluding Items : Excluding bond repositioning and merger expenses, operating income was $11.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

Loan and Deposit Growth : The company saw a 6.1% annualized loan growth and a $63.3 million increase in deposits.

Securities Sale : EQBK sold securities with a par value of $493.6 million, resulting in a gross loss of $50.6 million.

Tangible Book Value Increase : Tangible book value per share increased to $25.37 from $23.09 in the previous quarter.

Merger Announcement: The planned merger with Rockhold Bancorp, parent company of Bank of Kirksville, was announced.

On January 24, 2024, Equity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:EQBK) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The bank holding company, known for delivering loan and deposit products, reported a net loss of $28.3 million, or $(1.84) per diluted share. However, when adjusting for certain non-recurring items, such as bond repositioning and merger-related expenses, the operating income stood at $11.9 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

Chairman and CEO Brad S. Elliott highlighted the company's strategic positioning to capitalize on market opportunities, emphasizing the merger with Bank of Kirksville and the repositioning of the bond portfolio as steps towards future growth. Despite the transformative transactions, Equity Bancshares maintained strong credit quality and high capital and reserve levels, positioning it for both organic and acquisitive growth.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's loan portfolio expanded by $50.8 million, driven primarily by commercial lending, while deposit growth included a $13.3 million increase in non-brokered deposit balances. The sale of securities, which were yielding 1.20% at the date of sale, led to a gross loss of $50.6 million. However, this strategic move allowed for reinvestment in higher-yielding assets and avoidance of high-cost borrowings.

Equity Bancshares' stockholders' equity increased by $34.7 million linked quarter, with tangible book value per share closing the year at $25.37, up from $23.09 as of the previous quarter. The merger with Bank of Kirksville is expected to enhance the company's asset base, with BoK reporting total assets of $406 million as of September 30, 2023.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Summary

Net interest income for the quarter was $39.5 million, a decrease of 3.77% from the previous quarter, with a net interest margin of 3.49%. The provision for credit losses was $711 thousand, reflecting increased loss rates and realized charge-offs. Non-interest income was negatively impacted by the securities transaction losses, resulting in a total non-interest income of $(43.4) million. Non-interest expense increased slightly to $35.0 million, primarily due to increased incentive and insurance accruals.

At the end of the quarter, total assets were $5.03 billion, an increase of 1.8% from the previous quarter. Loans held for investment were $3.33 billion, and total deposits were $4.1 billion. The allowance for credit losses closed at 1.31% of total loans.

Analysis and Outlook

While the reported net loss and securities transaction impact may raise concerns, the underlying operational performance and strategic initiatives indicate a forward-looking approach by Equity Bancshares. The company's efforts to reposition its balance sheet and enter into a strategic merger are aimed at long-term growth and profitability. The increase in tangible book value and loan growth are positive signs, and the maintenance of strong credit quality suggests a robust risk management framework.

Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see how these strategic moves play out in the coming quarters and whether they will translate into improved financial performance for Equity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:EQBK).

