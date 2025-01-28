Is Equinix Inc. (EQIX) the Best REIT Stock to Buy Now?

In This Article:
The US Real Estate So Far in 2025
While the mortgage rates have risen despite the Fed cutting rates, potential homebuyers are left with the choice to either postpone the homebuying or resort to current mortgage rates as well as elevated home prices. According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate went above 7% in the week ended January 16. Experts are convinced that mortgage rates need to drop to 6% or lower for the housing market to come to life and rates above 7% deem the market dead where nobody is going to buy. Lee Baker, a member of CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council, reiterated the adverse situation saying:
“If what you’re hoping or wishing for is an interest rate at 4%, or housing prices to drop 20%, I personally don’t think either one of those things is remotely likely in the near term”
Another issue of concern has been the devastating wildfires in LA which have deepened its already existing housing shortage. Redfin reported that almost one of every six homes within the perimeters of the Palisades and Eaton fires have either been damaged, destroyed or are inaccessible. Meanwhile, the prices in the rental markets with more displaced turning to them.
According to the New York Times, the affectees would find it hard to find accommodation in a metro area that already had a shortage of around 337,000 homes, as of 2022. Data from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety reveals that apartment units approved by the city of Los Angeles dropped to a 10-year low in 2024. Victor M. Gordo, the mayor of Pasadena, exclaimed the issue at hand as follows:
“One of the biggest challenges ahead will be getting people who lost their homes into permanent, long-term housing”
Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 55
Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) serves as the world's digital infrastructure company. The company was founded in 1998 as a vendor-neutral multitenant data center provider and serves 73 markets across 34 countries, enabling businesses to scale across the world’s largest network of interconnected data centers.
An unrivaled global reach and differentiated global platform with $41 billion of invested capital is the EQX competitive advantage. The REIT gives customers access to 2,000 network services, 3,000 cloud and IT services, and more than 400 content and digital media services. While the robust demand for AI-enabling digital infrastructure from diverse customers strengthens the firm’s leadership position, Equinix continues to make extensive investments across its global operations to support customers’ digital infrastructure needs with 57 major projects underway across 22 countries, as of 2024’s third quarter.
EQX has the privilege of witnessing 87 consecutive quarters of top-line revenue growth, the longest streak of any S&P500 company. Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities with digital infrastructure becoming crucial to delivering services globally.
Overall EQIX ranks 2nd on our list of the best
