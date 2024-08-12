Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Equifax (NYSE:EFX) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Equifax is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.099 = US$1.0b ÷ (US$12b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Equifax has an ROCE of 9.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Equifax

roce

In the above chart we have measured Equifax's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Equifax .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Equifax Tell Us?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 9.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 73% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Equifax thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Equifax's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Equifax can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 101% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Equifax can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

Equifax does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Equifax that you might be interested in.

While Equifax may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.