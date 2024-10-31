EQB, Gildan at 52-Week Highs on News

In This Article:
EQB Inc. (T.EQB) EQB Inc. (T.EQB) hit a new 52-week high of $108.84 Thursday. EQ Bank, the digital platform of Canada's Challenger Bank™ with a mission to drive change in banking and enrich people's lives, has been recognized as Brand of the Year by strategy magazine.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $108.84 Thursday. Gildan today announced results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2024. The company reported record third quarter net sales of $891 million, up 2.4% vs. the prior year. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.82 and record third quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $0.85.
Apex Critical Metals Corp (C.APXC) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.
Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V.ALDE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.56 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) hit a new 52-week high of $56.35 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Western Bank (T.CWB) hit a new 52-week high of $57.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Enerflex Ltd. (T.EFX) hit a new 52-week high of $57.30 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (T.HTL) hit a new 52-week high of $2.23 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Orvana Minerals Corp. (V.ORV) hit a new 52-week high of $2.23 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Ocumetics Technology Corp. (V.OTC) hit a new 52-week high of $108.84 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Propel Holdings Inc. (T.PRL) hit a new 52-week high of $36.74 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Read:
-
Experts Warn Battery Material Shortages and Geopolitical Risks Could Impact the Growing EV Market
-
Tech Developers Drive AI Revolution: Early-Mover Advantages for Retail Investors
-
Health and Wellness Sector Sees New Opportunities in Weight Loss Drug Market
-
Cybersecurity Breaches Surge in 2024—How AI and Quantum Encryption Are Changing the Game
-
From Business Competition to National Security: The Increasing Importance of AI Data Centers
Secure Energy Services Inc. (T.SES) hit a new 52-week high of $15.54 Thursday. No news stories available today.
TransAlta Corporation (T.TA) hit a new 52-week high of $14.64 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Vitalhub Corp. (T.VHI) hit a new 52-week high of $10.08 Thursday. No news stories available today.
The Westaim Corporation (V.WED) hit a new 52-week high of $4.96 Thursday. No news stories available today.
TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $43.63 Thursday. No news stories available today.
Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (V.ZOMD) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.