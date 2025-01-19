Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 65% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Epsilon Energy implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 4 investors have a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 65% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Epsilon Energy.

NasdaqGM:EPSN Ownership Breakdown January 19th 2025

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Epsilon Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Epsilon Energy. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Epsilon Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:EPSN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2025

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Epsilon Energy. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. The company's largest shareholder is azValor Asset Management SGIIC, S.A.U., with ownership of 22%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 17% and 8.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Jason Stabell, the CEO has 2.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

