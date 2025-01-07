With EPS Growth And More, Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ) Makes An Interesting Case

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Smartgroup (ASX:SIQ). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Smartgroup's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Smartgroup has grown EPS by 10.0% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Smartgroup maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to AU$283m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

ASX:SIQ Earnings and Revenue History January 7th 2025

Are Smartgroup Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with AU$849k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman John Prendiville for AU$584k worth of shares, at about AU$8.34 per share.

